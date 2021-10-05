1 arrested after bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been arrested in connection with a business robbery in mid-town Montgomery Tuesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

An MPD spokesperson confirmed the incident happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Zelda Road.

The Montgomery Police Department has a policy against identifying the names of businesses involved in crimes. However, a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene found numerous MPD officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo branch in that area.

MPD said the suspect entered the business and demanded cash. While the suspect has not been identified yet by name, the man was taken into custody on the scene without incident and the police department has confirmed charges are pending.

No injuries were reported, the department said. An investigation is ongoing.

