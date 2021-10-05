Advertise
Alabama voters deciding between dead incumbent, challenger

Voters in an Alabama city have an unusual choice on election day: Whether to vote for an...
Voters in an Alabama city have an unusual choice on election day: Whether to vote for an incumbent who died while campaigning or his challenger.(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Voters in an Alabama city have an unusual choice on election day: Whether to vote for an incumbent who died while campaigning or his challenger.

William Carroll qualified to run against Mobile City Council member Levon Manzie earlier this year. And even though Manzie died last month, his name is still on the ballot in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Carroll will be declared the winner if he gets the most votes.

But another election will have to be held if Manzie wins since he’s deceased. And that’s possible: Carroll says an out-of-town group is still pushing Manzie as a candidate.

