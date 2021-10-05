Body found over the weekend identified as missing Lee County man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The months-long search for a missing Lee County man has come to an end with the discovery of his body over the weekend in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that a body found on Sunday near Highway 80 East and Highway 108 is that of missing Beauregard resident Jimmie Lee Table, 56.

Table was last seen at his home on July 25 and his family reported him as missing. The man’s vehicle, a white 1999 GMC Yukon, was located on July 27 in the area of Alabama highways 110 and 108 in the Pike Road area, but there was no sign of the owner.

More than two months passed before Table’s remains were located in an area several miles from the vehicle.

Table’s remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, according to Capt. Joshua Douglass with the sheriff’s office. The manner of death has not yet been determined.

Douglass said the man’s family has been notified.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.