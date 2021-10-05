Advertise
MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings

Man dies after shooting on Taft Street in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead and another injured after two separate shootings Tuesday morning.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the first shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. near Taft Street and Malvern Street. At the scene, officers found a man who had been fatally shot.

Coleman says no additional information, including the victim’s identity, is available to be released.

The second shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 100 block of the West South Boulevard. Coleman says officers found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting. The victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

No additional information about this shooting has been released.

