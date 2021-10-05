More rain and some thunderstorms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances will remain much higher than what we’d expect during October for the next two days. Both today and tomorrow will feature 70% coverage.

That doesn’t mean it will rain all day long, but the chance of rain and overall coverage will be high. It may not be quite as widespread or heavy as what we saw Monday, but we’d expect rain at some point both today and tomorrow.

This is all courtesy of a low pressure system and an associated frontal boundary interacting with deep Gulf of Mexico moisture hanging out across the Southeast. This mess should slowly meander eastward by Thursday night.

This will keep at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast -- although at a lower coverage -- on Thursday.

It won’t rain every single minute during this stretch, but it will definitely rain. The rain will fall in intervals for most of us -- dry for awhile, then rainy for awhile.

With the additional 1-3″+ of rain on the way, the Flash Flood Watch remains effective through late Wednesday night. Similar to Monday, some areas of flash flooding will be possible. This is especially true in locations that saw heavier rain on Monday.

Due to the rain and clouds expected, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the middle 70s today and rise to near 80 tomorrow. Lows will stay in the middle and upper 60s through Thursday night due to plenty of moisture in place.

The tail end of the week is looking much better. We will see the return of sunshine for Friday and the upcoming weekend as high pressure moves back into the Southeast.

This will allow temperatures to warm up well into the 80s. It will also be a little less humid, which will allow overnight lows to fall a touch lower than where they are now.

