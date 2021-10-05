Pike Road residents vote Tuesday on property tax increase for schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road residents will head to the polls Tuesday, voting on whether to increase property taxes to fund the school system.

Pike Road Schools, claiming to be the fastest-growing school system in the state, is in desperate need of classroom space. This school year, the system was forced to move its central offices out of the high school building at the Georgia Washington campus into Saint James Church because the school needed that space. The top priority for the money this new tax would raise is to build a new high school.

The proposed 30-year tax increase would be $15.83 per month for a home valued at $100,000 dollars or $190 in addition to what the owner pays now. Homes in the $200,000 range would be an extra $380 a year, while $300,000 homes would be another $570 a year. Homes in the $400,000 range would pay another $760 a year.

The Pike Road Town Council voted unanimously in support of a resolution endorsing the proposal.

All votes will be cast at Pike Road Town Hall. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

