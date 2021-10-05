State Health leader believes we’re on the other side of the latest COVID-19 surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news in the battle against COVID-19. Hospitalizations continue to drop.

Compared to just two weeks ago, September 20, there were almost 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Monday night, October 4, that number had shrunk by more than 802, to 1,149.

The state health department reported 3,108 new Covid cases since Friday, Bringing the state total to 801,428 cases since March 2020. The health department report at 78 more Alabamians had died from the virus which brings the total death toll to 14,471 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said despite the downward trend, eligible children between the ages of 12 and 17 are still the least vaccinated group, leaving them at a greater risk of catching the virus. That’s why he felt universal masking was necessary in schools and for the general public.

“When the disease transmission improves it’s not the time to stop doing what helps prevent disease transmission,” Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris said masks were the way to go because they prevent disease transmission. “If an umbrella keeps you from getting wet in the storm, don’t put your umbrella down because you’re not wet if it’s still raining. And right now, it’s still raining,” Dr. Harris said. “There’s still a lot of disease out there.”

Although new Covid cases are on a sharp decline, Harris said there were still hundreds of cases a day out of every county in the state.

“I know people are tired of masks, I’m tired of masks. We’ll get to a point where I will get to a point where will have different recommendations once were confident that it safe enough to do that.” .

