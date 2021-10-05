Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

State Health leader believes we’re on the other side of the latest COVID-19 surge

(WTVY)
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news in the battle against COVID-19. Hospitalizations continue to drop.

Compared to just two weeks ago, September 20, there were almost 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Monday night, October 4, that number had shrunk by more than 802, to 1,149.

The state health department reported 3,108 new Covid cases since Friday, Bringing the state total to 801,428 cases since March 2020. The health department report at 78 more Alabamians had died from the virus which brings the total death toll to 14,471 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said despite the downward trend, eligible children between the ages of 12 and 17 are still the least vaccinated group, leaving them at a greater risk of catching the virus. That’s why he felt universal masking was necessary in schools and for the general public.

“When the disease transmission improves it’s not the time to stop doing what helps prevent disease transmission,” Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris said masks were the way to go because they prevent disease transmission. “If an umbrella keeps you from getting wet in the storm, don’t put your umbrella down because you’re not wet if it’s still raining. And right now, it’s still raining,” Dr. Harris said. “There’s still a lot of disease out there.”

Although new Covid cases are on a sharp decline, Harris said there were still hundreds of cases a day out of every county in the state.

“I know people are tired of masks, I’m tired of masks. We’ll get to a point where I will get to a point where will have different recommendations once were confident that it safe enough to do that.” .

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
1 killed in 18-wheeler wreck near Maxwell Air Force Base
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area of Taft and Malvern streets early...
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting identified
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
Body found in eastern Montgomery County
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Auburn woman charged in arson of First Baptist Church Montgomery

Latest News

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division
Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area of Taft and Malvern streets early...
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting identified
A pair of fall meteor showers this October
The body of Lee County resident Jimmie Lee Table has been found in Montgomery County. He was...
Body found over the weekend identified as missing Lee County man
There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
Victim of fatal wreck near Maxwell Boulevard identified