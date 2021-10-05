Advertise
Vaccines linked to large reduction of cases in Alabama

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows COVID-19 vaccines helped prevent a large amount of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The report states that because of vaccines, 5,200 cases of COVID and 700 deaths have been prevented among seniors during the first five months of 2021. The study was conducted by researchers with HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.

“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The report reflects the devastating effect COVID-19 has had on the state’s seniors and shows that efforts to prioritize and vaccinate them directly show that vaccines are saving lives.

All racial and ethnic groups, that had vaccination increases, showed a reduction in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and infections.

This new data showed that it’s critically important for all eligible people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccinations not only help you but also helps those around you. The study reported that high vaccine rates for all adults were even more protective for seniors.

If you would like to read the full report, you can here.

