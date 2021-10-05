Advertise
Victim of fatal wreck near Maxwell Boulevard identified

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal crash near Maxwell Boulevard from Monday.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway and involved an 18-wheeler and a 1998 Buick Century. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the driver of the Buick, William Ferrell, 79, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

Coleman said the passenger of the Buick sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing. No other information about the crash has been released.

