Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
1 killed in 18-wheeler wreck near Maxwell Air Force Base
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area of Taft and Malvern streets early...
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting identified
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle lights
Body found in eastern Montgomery County
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Auburn woman charged in arson of First Baptist Church Montgomery

Latest News

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds
In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
Trump not on ‘Forbes 400′ list for first time in 25 years
Some encouraging news on the pandemic. Cases nationwide continue to decline. (Source: CNN...
Cases dropping, call for more boosters
Voters in an Alabama city have an unusual choice on election day: Whether to vote for an...
Alabama voters deciding between dead incumbent, challenger
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a press conference...
Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say