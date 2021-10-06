Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

12 businesses honored in inaugural Made in Alabama Showcase

Gov. Kay Ivey visited the Made in Alabama Showcase honorees at the Capitol.
Gov. Kay Ivey visited the Made in Alabama Showcase honorees at the Capitol.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Commerce, has announced the inaugural Made in Alabama Showcase honorees to highlight Alabama-American made products.

The governor’s office says Ivey invited 12 top-rated businesses to exhibit their products at the Capitol on Wednesday. These exhibitors showcased their companies histories and products. This was in celebration of October being “Manufacturing Month.”

“It is an honor to welcome these manufacturers to the Alabama Capitol to show off their fine, Alabama-made products as part of our very first Made in Alabama Showcase,” Ivey said. “Alabama is home to some wonderful companies, and it’s a pleasure to give them the acknowledgement they deserve.”

“The ‘Made in Alabama’ badge stands for quality, and it’s clear that the homegrown companies being honored in this showcase today have mastered the art of turning out a wide variety of world-class products,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “I’m constantly impressed by the ingenuity and capabilities of our business sector, which is paving the way for a more prosperous future for the state.”

All exhibitors were nominated by the Business Council of Alabama, the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and Manufacture Alabama.

These are the 12 honorees:

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Eric Mack Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Terrell Hardy.
Suspect arrested in overnight Montgomery homicide
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road
The body of Lee County resident Jimmie Lee Table has been found in Montgomery County. He was...
Body found over the weekend identified as missing Lee County man
There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
Victim of fatal wreck near Maxwell Boulevard identified

Latest News

Troy University’s IDEA Bank will host Entrepreneurship Week Sept. 20-24 with free,...
Troy University hosts ‘Entrepreneurship Week’ to help build business
Dreamland has had difficulties finding employees and getting some supplies.
Pandemic brings supply, staffing issues to Montgomery restaurant
Pandemic impact on Alabama businesses
Retailers trying to bounce back from pandemic
Retailers trying to bounce back from pandemic
Retailers trying to bounce back from pandemic