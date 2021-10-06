15 graduate from inaugural Shift2Success program at Wallace Community College

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was a special day for 15 graduates of the inaugural Shift2Success program in Selma at Wallace Community College.

The program was eight weeks long and sponsored by the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative funded by Regions Bank. During the two-month curriculum, students such as 19-year old Chemar McGuire focused on writing and interview skills and technical skills. The Shift2Success is part of the Manufacturing and Ready to Work Training Program.

“It’ll make me look great on resumes, give me the edge among the people who’ve done the same thing I have, have shown me how to move forward in the job market and how to look for job offers,” said McGuire.

Students will now continue their studies at Wallace Community College and apply for the school’s apprenticeship program.

The Regions Foundation says it’ll launch the second class later this month.

