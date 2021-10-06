Advertise
Alabama A&M to host memorial for Jelani Day

Remembering Jelani Day
By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jelani Day is being remembered by his alma mater this evening. Alabama A&M University is hosting his memorial at its campus quad.

The Jelani Day Memorial Service scheduled for Oct. 6 has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 7, at 6:11 p.m. at the Wellness Center, according to Alabama A&M officials.

They’re honoring their former student who passed away under mysterious circumstances a couple of months ago. Day was last seen on August 24th in Bloomington. He was attending graduate school at Illinois State University for speech pathology.

His body was found almost two weeks later on September 4. Bloomington Police say his body was found floating in the Illinois River. It took them about three more weeks to identify Day.

His Omega Psi Phi Fraternity brothers say this is unacceptable. They started a petition for federal and state authorities to lead the investigation. They say the Bloomington Police Department has shown they can’t properly handle a case like Days.

The police department admitted to failing in several ways and the brothers agree. Here are the ways they say they made mistakes.

1. Inability to assign multiple investigators to Jelani’s case

2. Failed to utilize current investigative and analytical tools

3. Failed to secure critical surveillance video

4. Failed to secure and process crime scene after Jelani’s body was found

5. Failed to request federal assistance

So many questions are unanswered right now but for today, they honor the memory of Jelani Day. His memorial is happening at A&M’s campus quad at 6:11. That 11 is significant to Day and his fraternity. Sources say it was founded in 1911 so they always start events on the 11th minute.

