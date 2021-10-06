Advertise
Apartment complex reps reappear before Montgomery City Council

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More apartment complex owners and managers went before the Montgomery City Council Tuesday to give a progress report or to ask for more time to get their house in order.

“Brand new appliances, new flooring, new HVACs, new hot water heater, so we’ve been trying to upgrade but now we’re working with the city to pass all the inspections to make sure that they’re rent-ready,” said Adam Goldmeir, manager of Kenniston Apartments.

Kenniston Apartments in Montgomery were one of several cited for not operating with a business license. Last November, it received new ownership out of New York. The purchase came with issues like dilapidated apartments, safety concerns and not having a business license.

This year, they’ve spent close to $2 million on renovations to change that and provide a safe and comfortable living environment for their residents.

“We kind of want to just get in line with them, get in compliance with them, let them know we’re here to with them, not against them,” Goldmeir said.

Despite the upgrades, city leaders are requesting one more hurdle: passing a fire inspection.

City Councilman Cornelius “CC” Calhoun says he’s pleased with their progress so far but wants to see more done.

“Those guys committed to me that they’re going to work, they’ll be in town on a weekly, biweekly basis to make sure they see that project that’s going on,” Calhoun said.

But some apartments still struggle to meet city requirements. District 6 Councilman Oronde Mitchell says in his district he’s making it a priority to visit apartments to make sure they’re in compliance.

“I wrote down everything. The things that they said that they were going to do, I made sure that they implement it, so no, I’m not satisfied with you just telling me, you’re going to have to show me,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says the next step is a 15-day notice. If they come up to code then they get their business license. If not then they will be ordered to cease and desist.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

