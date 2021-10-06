Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent

Jerry “Tadpole” Hammond has been locked up since the stabbing of his uncle, James McNeil, in 1988.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan attorney claims he has evidence that a man is serving life in prison for a murder he did not commit.

Jerry “Tadpole” Hammond has been locked up since the stabbing of his uncle, James McNeil. He is serving a life sentence without possibility of parole.

“For over 30 years, Mr. Hammond has maintained his innocence,” attorney Adam E. Parker told News 4 on Tuesday.

Parker claims another man confessed to the 1988 crime about two weeks ago, though that confession has not been made to police.

In August 1998, Hammond and a female companion went on a cocaine binge, traveling to a Dothan housing development multiple times to purchase drugs, per testimony.

After depleting their funds, the couple went to McNeil’s home, the companion testified during Hammond’s trial. She did not witness the stabbing.

However, based largely upon her testimony, a Houston County jury convicted Hammond of Capital Murder.

Parker dismisses the notion that Hammond robbed and killed his McNeil.

“(He) really didn’t have a motive. This was his uncle. The victim of this crime was his uncle,” Parker emphatically said on Tuesday.

The Houston County District Attorneys Office will review Parker’s motion asking for a new trial, then respond.

Circuit Judge Todd Derrick will issue a ruling, following a hearing not yet scheduled.

All investigators and prosecutors involved in the Hammond case have either retired or died.

Jerry “Tadpole” Hammond, who is 69, sat on death row several years before a judge, not Derrick, modified his sentence.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Eric Mack Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Terrell Hardy.
Suspect arrested in overnight Montgomery homicide
There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
1 killed in 18-wheeler wreck near Maxwell Air Force Base
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The body of Lee County resident Jimmie Lee Table has been found in Montgomery County. He was...
Body found over the weekend identified as missing Lee County man

Latest News

Rain chances remain high, but by the end of the workweek sunshine will return!
Scattered rain and thunderstorms continue
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight
Pike Road residents approved a property tax increase over the next 30 years to help fund the...
Pike Road voters approve property tax increase for schools
Traffic lane test project set up in Cloverdale neighborhood
Traffic lane test project set up in Cloverdale neighborhood