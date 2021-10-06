Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan attorney claims he has evidence that a man is serving life in prison for a murder he did not commit.

Jerry “Tadpole” Hammond has been locked up since the stabbing of his uncle, James McNeil. He is serving a life sentence without possibility of parole.

“For over 30 years, Mr. Hammond has maintained his innocence,” attorney Adam E. Parker told News 4 on Tuesday.

Parker claims another man confessed to the 1988 crime about two weeks ago, though that confession has not been made to police.

In August 1998, Hammond and a female companion went on a cocaine binge, traveling to a Dothan housing development multiple times to purchase drugs, per testimony.

After depleting their funds, the couple went to McNeil’s home, the companion testified during Hammond’s trial. She did not witness the stabbing.

However, based largely upon her testimony, a Houston County jury convicted Hammond of Capital Murder.

Parker dismisses the notion that Hammond robbed and killed his McNeil.

“(He) really didn’t have a motive. This was his uncle. The victim of this crime was his uncle,” Parker emphatically said on Tuesday.

The Houston County District Attorneys Office will review Parker’s motion asking for a new trial, then respond.

Circuit Judge Todd Derrick will issue a ruling, following a hearing not yet scheduled.

All investigators and prosecutors involved in the Hammond case have either retired or died.

Jerry “Tadpole” Hammond, who is 69, sat on death row several years before a judge, not Derrick, modified his sentence.

