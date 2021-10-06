Advertise
Bond increased for Montgomery church arson suspect

A judge has agreed to increase the bond of Montgomery church arson suspect Xiaoquin Yan to $150,000.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s motion to increase the bond against a Montgomery church arson suspect has been granted.

Bailey filed a motion Tuesday citing suspect Xiaoquin Yan’s “strong ties to an overseas country.” The motion asked the judge to increase her $30,000 bond, which he referred to as “woefully inadequate.”

Yan is a Chinese citizen whom Bailey said is now in the United States illegally following the revocation of her student visa.

On Wednesday, District Judge Monet Gaines approved a bond increase to $150,000. Gaines also instructed Yan to “be evaluated and receive treatment, if necessary, for possible mental health concerns while incarcerated.”

Yan, 27, is charged with second-degree arson, and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. She’s accused of setting four fires inside First Baptist Church Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

