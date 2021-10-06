Bond increased for Montgomery church arson suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s motion to increase the bond against a Montgomery church arson suspect has been granted.

Bailey filed a motion Tuesday citing suspect Xiaoquin Yan’s “strong ties to an overseas country.” The motion asked the judge to increase her $30,000 bond, which he referred to as “woefully inadequate.”

Yan is a Chinese citizen whom Bailey said is now in the United States illegally following the revocation of her student visa.

On Wednesday, District Judge Monet Gaines approved a bond increase to $150,000. Gaines also instructed Yan to “be evaluated and receive treatment, if necessary, for possible mental health concerns while incarcerated.”

Yan, 27, is charged with second-degree arson, and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. She’s accused of setting four fires inside First Baptist Church Montgomery.

