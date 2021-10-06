Incidents causing delays for commuters on I-85 southbound
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two separate incidents on Interstate 85 are causing delays for morning commuters.
The first incident happened Wednesday morning. According to the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, a person was injured in a crash when a vehicle left the roadway near mile marker 29 on I-85 southbound, near Shorter. The left lane has been blocked for emergency vehicles.
Additional details about the incident have not been released.
The second incident happened on I-85 southbound near the Eastern Boulevard. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash involves a single vehicle and is causing moderate delays.
Motorists traveling in these areas should take caution and expect delays.
