Incidents causing delays for commuters on I-85 southbound

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two separate incidents on Interstate 85 are causing delays for morning commuters.

The first incident happened Wednesday morning. According to the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, a person was injured in a crash when a vehicle left the roadway near mile marker 29 on I-85 southbound, near Shorter. The left lane has been blocked for emergency vehicles.

Single vehicle accident with injury, I85 SB MP29.5. Vehicle is off the roadway. Left lane is blocked for emergency personnel. pic.twitter.com/xomJJ9KMcn — ShorterFireRescue (@ShorterFD_PIO) October 6, 2021

Additional details about the incident have not been released.

The second incident happened on I-85 southbound near the Eastern Boulevard. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash involves a single vehicle and is causing moderate delays.

Motorists traveling in these areas should take caution and expect delays.

