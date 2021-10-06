Advertise
Incidents causing delays for commuters on I-85 southbound

Series of minor crashes causing delays for morning commuters.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two separate incidents on Interstate 85 are causing delays for morning commuters.

The first incident happened Wednesday morning. According to the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, a person was injured in a crash when a vehicle left the roadway near mile marker 29 on I-85 southbound, near Shorter. The left lane has been blocked for emergency vehicles.

Additional details about the incident have not been released.

The second incident happened on I-85 southbound near the Eastern Boulevard. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash involves a single vehicle and is causing moderate delays.

Motorists traveling in these areas should take caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

