Jackson Wellness Center opens in east Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new state-of-the-art medical fitness facility has opened in east Montgomery.

The Jackson Wellness Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour on Wednesday. The 17,000 square-foot facility is located in the former Metro Fitness Facility.

Jackson Hospital officials say the center offers a variety of weight training equipment, multipurpose activity rooms for classes and a raised walking track. It will also provide massage appointments to “better support members in every aspect of their fitness journey.”

Membership plans start at $65 a month. They include cardio and strength training equipment, access to all group classes, sauna and steam room, 3D body scanner, wellness coaching and counseling, education classes, health and fitness tracking tools, and more.

To learn more about membership options and other amenities, visit www.jacksonwellnesmgm.com or call 334-440-3330.

