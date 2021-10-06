Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man acquitted on federal charge in death of Alabama officer

Jurors have acquitted a man on a federal charge in the slaying of an Alabama police officer in...
Jurors have acquitted a man on a federal charge in the slaying of an Alabama police officer in 2019.(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Jurors have acquitted a man on a federal charge in the slaying of an Alabama police officer in 2019.

Marco Perez was found not guilty Wednesday of obstructing justice by killing a witness, Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder.

Police officer Sean Tuder.
Police officer Sean Tuder.(WTOK)

The defense argued that Tuder didn’t identify himself as an officer and Perez acted legally under Alabama’s “stand your ground” law to what he believed was an attack.

Perez also was acquitted of firing a gun during a violent crime. But he was convicted on two federal weapons charges and still faces years in prison.

State prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against Perez in Tuder’s killing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Eric Mack Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Terrell Hardy.
Suspect arrested in overnight Montgomery homicide
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road
The body of Lee County resident Jimmie Lee Table has been found in Montgomery County. He was...
Body found over the weekend identified as missing Lee County man
There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
Victim of fatal wreck near Maxwell Boulevard identified

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey visited the Made in Alabama Showcase honorees at the Capitol.
12 businesses honored in inaugural Made in Alabama Showcase
Scattered showers and storms are expected today.
More rain today, sunshine returns by Friday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 804K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on display at the California Academy of Sciences in San...
Auburn researcher, curator of birds refutes claim that ivory-billed woodpeckers are now extinct