Montgomery City Council renames street for civil rights attorney Fred Gray

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council has unanimously approved the renaming of Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue.

Leaders have been working for months to make the change.

Tuesday’s vote coming after the change was approved by the Montgomery Planning Commission.

Gray was born and raised on Jeff Davis Avenue in Montgomery. He would go on to be an attorney who worked with several civil rights icons like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. while taking on landmark civil rights cases.

