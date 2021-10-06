Montgomery man accused of shooting person in both feet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged after a shooting incident inside his own home in late September.

According to court documents, Kristopher Nemetz Lanzit Jr., 21, was arrested after allegedly firing shots into his occupied residence at Woodley Square Apartments on Sept. 26, hitting a window and a wall.

Documents also state that Lanzit shot a man in both feet who was inside the apartment.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

The Montgomery County Detention Facility lists Lanzit as being charged with assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied building, and first-degree robbery.

Court filings link the assault and discharging a firearm charges. No information was immediately available on the robbery charge, making it unclear whether it was an unrelated crime or connected to the apartment incident.

Lanzit is being held on a total bail of $90,000.

