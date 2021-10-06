More rain today, sunshine by Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and storms are once again in the forecast today. It won’t rain everywhere, and it certainly won’t be a washout, but there will be an active radar.

Bouts of heavy rain remain possible today, which could lead to some instances of flash flooding or high water. (WSFA 12 News)

We’re also continuing to mention a very low risk (level 1-of-4) for isolated wind damage, small hail and a brief tornado or two. This threat is highly conditional, but remain weather aware just in case a warning or two pops.

Those threats are alongside the risk of some heavy downpours. As such, the Flash Flood Watch remains effective through late tonight. Anyone who has picked up a healthy amount of rain this week is at risk for quick flooding if heavy rain moves over your location again today.

A very low threat of gusty winds, small hail and brief tornado or two exists for many today. (WSFA 12 News)

The slow-moving system that has plagued us since Sunday will keep at least a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Coverage will be much lower.

Then we’re done with the rain! High pressure and sunshine will return for Friday and the weekend. No rain is in the forecast all the way through at least next Tuesday.

Rain chances fall tomorrow before hitting zero for the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

This will allow temperatures to warm up well into the 80s each and every afternoon. Unfortunately the humidity won’t go down much despite the drier forecast.

Conditions will go from feeling tropical today and tomorrow to feeling noticeably muggy for the remainder of your extended forecast. So no, there won’t be that crisp fall air this go-around.

It will feel tropical through Thursday before the humidity falls at least a little bit to end the week. (WSFA 12 News)

