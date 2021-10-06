More rain today, sunshine returns by Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and storms are once again in the forecast today. So far, we are much drier when compared to Monday or Tuesday. Remember: even if coverage of rain seems high, it is not guaranteed wet weather for everyone; it won’t rain everywhere, and it certainly won’t be a washout, but there will be activity on radar now through the evening.

We’re also continuing to mention a very low risk (level 1-of-4) for isolated wind damage, small hail and a brief tornado or two; this threat is highly conditional, but remain weather aware just in case a warning or two pops.

A very low threat of gusty winds, small hail and brief tornado or two exists for many today. (WSFA 12 News)

Those threats are alongside the risk of some heavy downpours.

Because of the already saturated ground and potential for additional rainfall, our Flash Flood Watches will remain effective through late tonight.

Bouts of heavy rain remain possible today, which could lead to some instances of flash flooding or high water. (WSFA 12 News)

Anyone who has picked up a healthy amount of rain this week is at risk for quick flooding if heavy rain moves over your location again today.

The slow-moving system that has plagued us since Sunday will keep at least a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Coverage will be much lower.

Then we’re done with the rain! High pressure and sunshine will return for Friday and the weekend. No rain is in the forecast all the way through at least next Tuesday.

A few lingering showers before sunshine returns soon! (WSFA 12 News)

This will allow temperatures to warm up well into the 80s each and every afternoon. Unfortunately the humidity won’t go down much despite the drier forecast.

Conditions will go from feeling tropical today and tomorrow to feeling noticeably muggy for the remainder of your extended forecast. So no, there won’t be that crisp fall air this go-around.

It will feel tropical through Thursday before the humidity falls at least a little bit to end the week. (WSFA 12 News)

