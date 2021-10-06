Advertise
New partnership provides extra protection for domestic violence victims

The partnership will provide 500 security alarms and camera devices to domestic violence victims.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery and the One Place Family Justice Center will announce a new partnership Wednesday with Ring. The partnership will provide 500 security alarms and camera devices to domestic violence victims.

The One Place Family Justice Center’s mission is to provide a comprehensive service and support center for victims of domestic violence by bringing access to different agencies and help available all into one place. It’s a place where victims can plan for their safety, have an advocate, talk with a police officer, meet with a prosecutor, obtain information on shelters, and obtain sexual assault services.

With this new partnership, victims who One Place Family Justice Center assesses can choose between a camera or alarm and include an installation process that is convenient and accessible to victims. The devices serve as an increased safety measure for persons living in imminent danger.

“We are proud to partner with Amazon’s Ring and One Place Family Justice Center to bring this proven program to Montgomery. These devices generously donated by Ring will leverage the latest technology as a force multiplier to help protect victims and residents at high risk of experiencing sexual assault and domestic violence in our region,” said Marjorie Baker, Executive Director of One Place Family Justice Center.

Baker hopes the initiative will help decrease the number of violent crimes, a trend increasing across the nation.

“The Ring Project will be a lifesaving tool for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Baker said. “Victims who are being stalked and threatened will have immediate information and evidence if someone who may have been court-ordered to stay away shows up at their home.”

One Place has four onsite partners – intake specialists with the Montgomery Co. District Attorney’s Office; Investigators with the Montgomery Police Department – Domestic Violence (DV) Unit; Attorneys with Legal Services Alabama, Inc., and law students with the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law.

In addition to having access to Montgomery’s Magistrate, One Place partners with nearly 30 organizations and agencies that support the reduction of homicides, increase safety, empower victims, reduce recantation and depreciation, and wrap the victim in services – holding offenders accountable.

To learn more about ONE PLACE Family Justice Center and its services or tour the facility, please contact Baker at 334-262-7378 or visit oneplacefjc.org.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

