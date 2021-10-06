Pike Road voters approve property tax increase for schools

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road residents have narrowly approved a property tax increase over the next 30 years to help fund the local school system.

According to unofficial results, there were 59 more votes in favor of the increase than against it. There were 57 provisional votes, which does not affect the outcome.

Pike Road residents voted in favor of a property tax increase to help the local school system. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Pike Road Town Council previously voted unanimously in support of a resolution endorsing the proposal.

The 19 mill property tax increase will finance bonds to provide about $50 million to build a new high school. The school system is asking for more than double what they collect now. Pike Road Schools currently gets 16 of the town’s 49 mills in taxes and 10 mills from the state.

The proposal asks for an additional 19 mills on top of the 26 mills the system currently collects, bringing the total millage to 45.

This means an additional $15.83 per month in property taxes for a home with an assessed value of $100,000, or $190 more per year. The increase would be more for homes valued higher.

