Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Plans for Alabama’s new mega-prisons outlined

Draper Correctional Facility in Elmore (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Draper Correctional Facility in Elmore (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Department of Justice has said that new facilities alone won’t fix Alabama’s crippling prison problem. However, the Alabama prison construction plan includes two men’s mega-prisons, and possibly a new women’s prison.

Lawmakers made it clear they see these new facilities as larger in size, but they also include better conditions for the facilities staff and inmates. The new facility in Elmore County is called a specialized men’s prison facility, designed to house at least 4,000 male inmates with designated space to offer enhanced medical and mental health treatment, substance abuse and addiction treatment and other educational programming services to inmates.

“A new facility providing a safe place for people to work, and somewhere that they can be proud of working there, I think will have a positive impact on our local job force,” said Elmore County Commissioner Troy Stubbs.

The bigger design and additional resources are expected to increase employment opportunities and have a large economic impact on the counties where they will sit.

“The prisons currently provide about $170 million annually to our local economy. We’re anticipating that to increase to about $200 million a year in addition to the fact that there are over $700 million in construction over the next four years anticipated with the new mega-prison,” Stubbs said.

Both on state-owned land, another 4,000-bed facility will be built in Escambia County near Holman Correctional Facility and the specialized men’s prison will be built in Elmore County behind the Draper and Staton correctional facilities.

“We feel that our community will be very receptive to that, again, because it’s not being placed in an area where people are not accustomed to a prison is being placed on Department of Corrections land,” Stubbs said.

And once complete, inmates from Elmore, Staton, Kilby, and St. Clair prisons will move into these new facilities, leaving those facilities that are set to close.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Eric Mack Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Terrell Hardy.
Suspect arrested in overnight Montgomery homicide
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road
The body of Lee County resident Jimmie Lee Table has been found in Montgomery County. He was...
Body found over the weekend identified as missing Lee County man
There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
Victim of fatal wreck near Maxwell Boulevard identified

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey visited the Made in Alabama Showcase honorees at the Capitol.
12 businesses honored in inaugural Made in Alabama Showcase
Scattered showers and storms are expected today.
More rain today, sunshine returns by Friday
Jurors have acquitted a man on a federal charge in the slaying of an Alabama police officer in...
Man acquitted on federal charge in death of Alabama officer
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 804K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases