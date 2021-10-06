Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Rain causing flooding issues in south Alabama city

Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking(Storyblocks.com)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several streets in downtown Brewton have been closed due to flooding.

According to a Facebook post by Brewton police, Mildred Street Bridge between Brewton and East Brewton is closed. Also, Lee Street, Green Street, Ann Street and Persimmon Street are closed to traffic.

The department says traffic in the downtown area will be a “significant” problem until flooding subsides. They also posted a warning to drivers not to underestimate the power of water and not to drive through floodwaters.

We have several streets in the city limits that have become flooded due to heavy downpours. Please do not attempt to drive through floodwaters and slow down while driving during periods of heavy rain.

Posted by Brewton Police Department on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Eric Mack Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Terrell Hardy.
Suspect arrested in overnight Montgomery homicide
The body of Lee County resident Jimmie Lee Table has been found in Montgomery County. He was...
Body found over the weekend identified as missing Lee County man
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road
There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
Victim of fatal wreck near Maxwell Boulevard identified

Latest News

New partnership to help domestic violence victims
New partnership to help domestic violence victims
Series of minor crashes causing delays for morning commuters.
Incidents causing delays for commuters on I-85 southbound
The partnership will provide 500 security alarms and camera devices to domestic violence victims.
New partnership provides extra protection for domestic violence victims
Scattered showers and storms are expected today.
More rain today, sunshine by Friday