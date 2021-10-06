Rain causing flooding issues in south Alabama city
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several streets in downtown Brewton have been closed due to flooding.
According to a Facebook post by Brewton police, Mildred Street Bridge between Brewton and East Brewton is closed. Also, Lee Street, Green Street, Ann Street and Persimmon Street are closed to traffic.
The department says traffic in the downtown area will be a “significant” problem until flooding subsides. They also posted a warning to drivers not to underestimate the power of water and not to drive through floodwaters.
