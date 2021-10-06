Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Selma homicide suspect captured in North Dakota

Demetrice Brown, 19, will be charged with murder in connection to the May 15 death of Selma...
Demetrice Brown, 19, will be charged with murder in connection to the May 15 death of Selma resident Kendarius Jackson, 27.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a Selma homicide investigation has been located nearly 1,700 miles away in North Dakota, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Demetrice Brown, 19, was arrested after CrimeStoppers got an anonymous tip about his location and notified North Dakota police. The suspect was arrested on Friday at an apartment complex in the city of Dickinson, located in the western part of the state.

Brown is now being held in North Dakota’s Southwest Multi-County Correction Center while awaiting extradition back to Alabama where he will be officially charged with murder.

Brown was wanted for Selma’s 6th homicide of 2021, which happened on May 15 in the 400 block of Twenty Foot Avenue.

The victim, Kendarius Jackson, 27, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital from injuries suffered in the shooting.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward to the tipster who led authorities to Brown’s location.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Eric Mack Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Terrell Hardy.
Suspect arrested in overnight Montgomery homicide
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road
The body of Lee County resident Jimmie Lee Table has been found in Montgomery County. He was...
Body found over the weekend identified as missing Lee County man
There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
Victim of fatal wreck near Maxwell Boulevard identified

Latest News

Kristopher Nemetz Lanzkit Jr is charged with first-degree robbery, shooting into an occupied...
Montgomery man accused of shooting person in both feet
Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
A few lingering showers before sunshine returns soon!
More rain today, sunshine returns by Friday
Jackson Wellness Center opens in east Montgomery
Jackson Wellness Center opens in east Montgomery
See how long shower and storms will linger across our area.
See how long shower and storms will linger across our area.