Selma homicide suspect captured in North Dakota

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a Selma homicide investigation has been located nearly 1,700 miles away in North Dakota, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Demetrice Brown, 19, was arrested after CrimeStoppers got an anonymous tip about his location and notified North Dakota police. The suspect was arrested on Friday at an apartment complex in the city of Dickinson, located in the western part of the state.

Brown is now being held in North Dakota’s Southwest Multi-County Correction Center while awaiting extradition back to Alabama where he will be officially charged with murder.

Brown was wanted for Selma’s 6th homicide of 2021, which happened on May 15 in the 400 block of Twenty Foot Avenue.

The victim, Kendarius Jackson, 27, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital from injuries suffered in the shooting.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward to the tipster who led authorities to Brown’s location.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.