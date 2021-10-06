Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Target adds new ‘buy now, pay later’ options

FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans to help customers who may be short on cash snag some early deals.

The new plans allow you to buy what you want from Target today and pay for those purchases over time.

It comes as retailers are starting to prepare for holiday spending.

Several other retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, offer similar installment payment plans.

Financial experts typically warn it’s better to wait until you can afford purchases before making them.

If you miss payments, purchases can end up costing much more than the original price, and your credit rating could take a hit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Eric Mack Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Terrell Hardy.
Suspect arrested in overnight Montgomery homicide
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road
The body of Lee County resident Jimmie Lee Table has been found in Montgomery County. He was...
Body found over the weekend identified as missing Lee County man
There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
Victim of fatal wreck near Maxwell Boulevard identified

Latest News

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross Jr., announces a $24.7 million federal grant has been approved.
$25M grant to ASU aims to improve lives of Montgomery Public School students
Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye of Artlington Police Dept. describes the circumstances that led up...
Police: Arlington, Texas, school shooting 'not a random act'
A grave ecological disaster is unfolding along California's southern coast and authorities say...
California oil spill renews calls to ban offshore drilling
Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 25, listens to his sentence in a courtroom in Newark, N.J., Wednesday,...
Serial killer lured by fake social account gets 160 years
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt