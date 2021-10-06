Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa native, Food Network teen chef dies of cancer

Fuller cooks in his Tuscaloosa home. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
Fuller cooks in his Tuscaloosa home. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old chef from Tuscaloosa who made headlines back in 2017 when he won the Food Network show Chopped Junior, has died after a lifelong battle with cancer.

Fuller Goldsmith was 4-years-old when he was first diagnosed with cancer and in the course of beating it, he found his passion for cooking. Goldsmith became a champion chef on Chopped Junior when he was 13-years-old. It was his first taste of the national spotlight, but back home in Tuscaloosa, he was family. Southern Ale House posted to Facebook their devastation at losing Fuller and the impact it had on the staff.

Our collective hearts are broken. The SAH family lost our much loved and respected Fuller Goldsmith today. Fuller...

Posted by Robert C Holt on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Eric Mack Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Terrell Hardy.
Suspect arrested in overnight Montgomery homicide
The body of Lee County resident Jimmie Lee Table has been found in Montgomery County. He was...
Body found over the weekend identified as missing Lee County man
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road
There was a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway on Oct....
Victim of fatal wreck near Maxwell Boulevard identified

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are expected today.
More rain today, sunshine by Friday
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide
New partnership provides extra protection for domestic violence victims
New partnership provides extra protection for domestic violence victims
Kimberly Sonanstine booking photo from October 5, 2021.
Wallace College teacher faces dozens of sex charges