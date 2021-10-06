Advertise
University of Alabama Athletics Director addresses complaints about long lines at Bryant-Denny Stadium concession lines

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne addressed concerns from some fans about long lines and availability at Bryant Denny Stadium’s concession stands.

During his weekly email to fans, Byrne said what some fans experienced was unacceptable and they’re working on the matter. He went on to say: “Similar to staffing issues at the gates, an average of 40% of people who were supposed to work concessions on game days end up not showing up leaving them short-handed.”

Byrne went on to say he appreciated their feedback.

On Tuesday, we asked students who attended Saturday’s game what they experienced.

“I thought the lines were crazy long. I mean, super long lines at the game. I mean, it’s really like that at all the games. Tons of people want snacks in between quarters, breaks, timeouts, regardless. But yeah, it was just really long lines,” UA student Timothy Watson said.

During an interview on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, Byrne told viewers: “We aren’t where we need to be and I’m sorry that’s the case right now. I don’t want that for our fans. I understand we have old concession stands. Some of them are from the 1950′s. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be as efficient as we can possibly be with those. We are working diligently to try and come up with a solution because I think we have a new reality post-COVID. I mean, COVID is still going on, but I mean how the job market has changed. Getting the numbers of people we need. And just to let you know, back before COVID how back when we started adding metal detectors, we started busing in workers from as far out as Orlando sometimes. So it’s not like we just put an ad in the Tuscaloosa News and everybody show up that we need. It’s been multiple layers of efforts to get people to work our gates, to work our concession stands. And it’s becoming more and more challenging. So I think the reality is we’re going to have to be open-minded about having a new approach. We’ve got a few weeks before our next home game. I can tell you they’re spending a lot of time on concessions in particular. I think in some ways we’re going to have to figure out a new mousetrap. And I don’t want our fans to be inconvenienced. I’m sorry that’s been the case for them.”

