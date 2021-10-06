Wallace College teacher faces dozens of sex charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wallace College instructor who faces numerous sex charges is jailed without bond in Dale County.

Kimberly Sonanstine is charged with 40 felonies, including Sexual Abuse, Sodomy, and Traveling to Meet a Child for a Sex Act.

Additional details of her arrest have not been released.

Sonanstine, 38, is a biology teacher at Wallace College, per the school’s website.

“Faculty member Kimberly Sonanstine is no longer teaching classes and will remain off campus, pending the outcome of the proceedings,” Wallace said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.