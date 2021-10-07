1 dead in shooting on Montgomery’s South Holt Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and a person of interest has been taken into custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of South Holt Street around 3:30 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No motive was immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

This is Montgomery’s 60th homicide of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.