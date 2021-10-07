Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘2021 Fall Open House’ to be held in lieu of ‘Parade of Homes’

The Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association is putting a twist on its annual “Parade of...
The Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association is putting a twist on its annual “Parade of Homes” this year.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association is putting a twist on its annual “Parade of Homes” this year.

Just like everything else over the last couple of years, the homebuilding industry has been forced to make some major adjustments as it navigates the pandemic. So, instead of the big showcase with dozens of homes around the River Region the Association usually does, it just has a few houses to show off at what it’s now calling the “2021 Fall Open House.”

The idea behind this event is to give prospective buyers an up-close look at all of the latest design trends and ideas. It also gives them a chance to interact with the builders and ask questions.

The 2021 Fall Open House will showcase three move-in-ready staged model homes, including the GMHBA Ideal Home, all located in The Waters in Pike Road. The homes were built by Farrior Homes, LLC, Jim Mathews Builder & Russell Construction. They will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Find information on all the homes featured over the weekend at thewatersal.com and gmhba.org.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
$500,000 bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
Demetrice Brown, 19, will be charged with murder in connection to the May 15 death of Selma...
Selma homicide suspect captured in North Dakota
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road
A judge has agreed to increase the bond of Montgomery church arson suspect Xiaoquin Yan to...
Bond increased for Montgomery church arson suspect

Latest News

Troy students launch ‘STANDS’ to show support, gratitude for healthcare workers
Troy students launch ‘STANDS’ to show support, gratitude for healthcare workers
New campaign to say thank you to healthcare workers
New campaign to say thank you to healthcare workers
A few more showers and storms expected, but sunshine will return soon!
Trending much drier with more sunshine now through the weekend
Lee County family speaking out after missing man’s body found in Montgomery County
Lee County family speaking out after missing man’s body found in Montgomery County