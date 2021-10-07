‘2021 Fall Open House’ to be held in lieu of ‘Parade of Homes’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association is putting a twist on its annual “Parade of Homes” this year.

Just like everything else over the last couple of years, the homebuilding industry has been forced to make some major adjustments as it navigates the pandemic. So, instead of the big showcase with dozens of homes around the River Region the Association usually does, it just has a few houses to show off at what it’s now calling the “2021 Fall Open House.”

The idea behind this event is to give prospective buyers an up-close look at all of the latest design trends and ideas. It also gives them a chance to interact with the builders and ask questions.

The 2021 Fall Open House will showcase three move-in-ready staged model homes, including the GMHBA Ideal Home, all located in The Waters in Pike Road. The homes were built by Farrior Homes, LLC, Jim Mathews Builder & Russell Construction. They will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Find information on all the homes featured over the weekend at thewatersal.com and gmhba.org.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.