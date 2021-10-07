Advertise
Hoover Fire working to locate vehicle swept away in floodwaters with 2 people inside

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A search effort is underway in Hoover after a vehicle with two people inside was swept away in flood waters Wednesday night.

According to Duane Prater with Hoover Fire Department, Hoover rescue teams were called to the area of 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West around 8:30 p.m. to conduct a water rescue. The rescue was successful and no injuries were incurred. Hoover personnel remained on the scene and blocked the east side of Riverchase Parkway West. According to Prater, within minutes another car attempted to enter the roadway on the opposite side of the blockade.

The car was immediately picked up and pinned against the guardrail, trapping the occupants inside. Officials were unable to get to the vehicle because of where it was positioned and soon the rushing water had pushed the it over the guardrail and out of site.

Crews have been working into the night. Neither the vehicle or the occupants have been located. The vehicle is presumed to be submerged.

This is a developing story. Please check back from updates.

