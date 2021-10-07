Junior League of Montgomery’s Holiday Market is in person again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery’s 33rd annual Holiday Market is back and in-person this year after last year’s virtual event.

“It kind of took a turn when we had to go virtual last year and build a website,” Wendy Leigh said beside the Market 1926 booth. “So we’re excited to have people to share all of our merchandise with.”

Eager shoppers were piling in the doors for Wednesday night’s preview party, on the hunt for clothing, jewelry and more.

“You got to get prepared, and they say things might not be there when you need them so you need to get them now,” a shopper who was flipping through a rack of clothing said.

While many people were masked up due to COVID-19 protocol, this year’s market appears more traditional.

Guests can visit with Santa Claus or 70 venders. Booths are selling accessories, holiday decor and even sweet treats.

“I hear the moonshine chocolates is very, very popular with that,” Junior League of Montgomery President Marie Wise Styles said. “We have clothes, we have seasonal items, we have sports paraphernalia.”

Each dollar spent at the annual event not only puts an additional present under your Christmas tree, but the money also helps lift up others.

“Each year we partner with different, local nonprofits, and this year we are partnering with some amazing ones that our ladies are serving on, like Brantwood, Impact Alabama, Dream Court, Service Dogs of Alabama,” Styles said. “They’re all places that your ticket dollar goes back into the community.”

Additionally, funds benefit the Junior League of Montgomery itself. The organization strives to support the education, training and leadership of women.

Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Guests can also visit from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday.

More information on the Junior League of Montgomery is available on the group’s website.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.