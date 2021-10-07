Advertise
Justice Department lawsuit against Ala. state prison system moving forward

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite the newly passed prison construction bills, the Justice Department’s lawsuit against the state’s prison system is moving forward.

Attorneys were in court today to discuss scheduling and how to exchange what’s expected to volumes of evidence in this case.

Last year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) sued the state’s corrections system, alleging the Alabama Department of Corrections is violating prisoners’ eighth amendment rights.

DOJ is expected to file an amended complaint by mid-November. It will go into greater detail about the alleged civil rights violations. The litigation could result in the federal government taking over the state’s prison system.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

