Lee County family speaking out after missing man’s body found in Montgomery County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 57-year-old Jimmy Lee Table was reported missing in Lee County July 25. Investigators say they believed Table went missing after leaving his home. Sunday, Table’s body was discovered about two miles away from his vehicle outside of Montgomery, Alabama.

“Now we got closure. We feel like we are better off that we are knowing that he is found regardless of how he was found,” said Table’s sister, Mae Davis. “We are stressed with it but we are glad that his body was found.”

Another one of Table‘s sisters says it was a hard pill to swallow when she received the call on Tuesday from investigators confirming the body was her brother.

“Even though we know he was missing, it was a possibility, it’s nothing like losing someone you love to something like this,” said Bobbie Phillips.

News Leader 9 reached out to both the Lee County Sheriff’s office who handled the missing person’s case and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time.

”I want to know where he was, who he was with,” said Phillips. “I mean I need to know the facts that -- something happened to my brother because he would never, ever walk away from our family.”

A close-knit family, Table‘s sisters say his disappearance is unusual.

”He was a good daddy, good uncle, good brother. I mean -- laughed and joked with everybody,” said Phillips. “There’s no reason this should’ve happened to him. There’s no reason.“

”If a storm happened in the neighborhood, him and some of his friends would get together and they would help this family cut trees out of their yard,” said Davis.

As the investigation of this case continues, Table’s family is asking anyone with information to please call the Lee County Sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651.

