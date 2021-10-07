Man charged after shots fired into woman’s Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged after police say he shot into a home while the victim was inside.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Keith Mushat Jr., 26, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The charges are related to an incident that took place on Sept. 19 around 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Carmichael Road. Court records say Mushat fire multiple shots into the master bedroom of the victim’s home. The victim was not injured.

Coleman says Mushat was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on Wednesday by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $20,000 bond.

