Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man charged after shots fired into woman’s Montgomery home

Keith Mushat Jr., has been arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied Montgomery...
Keith Mushat Jr., has been arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied Montgomery home.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged after police say he shot into a home while the victim was inside.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Keith Mushat Jr., 26, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The charges are related to an incident that took place on Sept. 19 around 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Carmichael Road. Court records say Mushat fire multiple shots into the master bedroom of the victim’s home. The victim was not injured.

Coleman says Mushat was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on Wednesday by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
$500,000 bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
Demetrice Brown, 19, will be charged with murder in connection to the May 15 death of Selma...
Selma homicide suspect captured in North Dakota
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road
A judge has agreed to increase the bond of Montgomery church arson suspect Xiaoquin Yan to...
Bond increased for Montgomery church arson suspect

Latest News

BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Hoover Fire working to locate vehicle swept away in floodwaters with 2 people inside
Search on Riverchase Pkwy for vehicle swept away in flooding
Search on Riverchase Pkwy for vehicle swept away in flooding