The Rundown: October 8th-10th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is finally here and Friday is WSFA DAY! The Fair opens at 4 p.m. and not only can you enjoy the rides but there’s the magic show, cattle show, sea lion splash, circus, and even a money machine giveaway! Plus you cant forget about the food, there is nothing like fair food!

The fair lasts until Sunday, October 17th.

For all you wine lovers out there, the 11th Annual Riverwalk Wine Festival is happening at the Union Station Train Shed. This Friday at 6 p.m. you’ll be able to sample and purchase a large array of different wines. Tickets are $30 and the event runs until 9 p.m.

If you love to shop and decorate then you’ll want to head to the Junior League of Montgomery’s Holiday Market. There you can buy home and holiday décor, gourmet food, bath products, clothing, the list goes on and on. This is happening until Saturday at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Tickets are $10 and doors open at 9 a.m.

It’s officially spooky season, so if you want to get in the spirit then this weekend you can head to the 9th Annual Haunted Auburn Walking Tour or Jeepers Creepers Prattville Cruise-In Car Show.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

SATURDAY:

SUNDAY:

