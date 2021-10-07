Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

The Rundown: October 8th-10th

By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is finally here and Friday is WSFA DAY! The Fair opens at 4 p.m. and not only can you enjoy the rides but there’s the magic show, cattle show, sea lion splash, circus, and even a money machine giveaway! Plus you cant forget about the food, there is nothing like fair food!

The fair lasts until Sunday, October 17th.

For all you wine lovers out there, the 11th Annual Riverwalk Wine Festival is happening at the Union Station Train Shed. This Friday at 6 p.m. you’ll be able to sample and purchase a large array of different wines. Tickets are $30 and the event runs until 9 p.m.

If you love to shop and decorate then you’ll want to head to the Junior League of Montgomery’s Holiday Market. There you can buy home and holiday décor, gourmet food, bath products, clothing, the list goes on and on. This is happening until Saturday at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Tickets are $10 and doors open at 9 a.m.

It’s officially spooky season, so if you want to get in the spirit then this weekend you can head to the 9th Annual Haunted Auburn Walking Tour or Jeepers Creepers Prattville Cruise-In Car Show.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

SATURDAY:

SUNDAY:

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
$500,000 bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
Demetrice Brown, 19, will be charged with murder in connection to the May 15 death of Selma...
Selma homicide suspect captured in North Dakota
Kristopher Nemetz Lanzkit Jr is charged with first-degree robbery, shooting into an occupied...
Montgomery man accused of shooting person in both feet
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road

Latest News

The Rundown: Oct. 8-10
The Rundown: Oct. 8-10
The Rundown
The Rundown: October 1st-3rd
The Rundown: Sept. 24th-26th
The Rundown: Sept. 24th-26th
The Rundown
The Rundown: September 17th-19th