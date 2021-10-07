Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect arrested for shooting that led to Atlanta Highway crash

Laquinnton Jones is charged with two counts of assault and one count of firing a gun into an...
Laquinnton Jones is charged with two counts of assault and one count of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle in connection to a Sept. 26, 2021, incident on Montgomery's Atlanta Highway.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle on Atlanta Highway, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Laquinnton Jones, 30, of Montgomery was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility in connection to the late September incident. MPD said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 in the 4500 block of Atlanta Highway.

Court documents indicate two men were in the 2010 Lexus at the time of the shooting. WSFA 12 News previously reported that police responded to a crash where they found two injured people and discovered one had been shot.

The suspect was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s officially charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of second-degree assault. Jones is being held on bonds totaling $60,000.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
$500,000 bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
Demetrice Brown, 19, will be charged with murder in connection to the May 15 death of Selma...
Selma homicide suspect captured in North Dakota
Kristopher Nemetz Lanzkit Jr is charged with first-degree robbery, shooting into an occupied...
Montgomery man accused of shooting person in both feet
A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene at the Wells Fargo...
1 arrested following bank robbery on Montgomery’s Zelda Road

Latest News

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19 crisis
ADPH to give COVID-19 update Friday 11 a.m.
Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover
A few more showers and storms expected, but sunshine will return soon!
Trending much drier with more sunshine now through the weekend
Body was in police van
Death investigation underway outside Huntsville Police HQ