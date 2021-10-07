Suspect arrested for shooting that led to Atlanta Highway crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle on Atlanta Highway, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Laquinnton Jones, 30, of Montgomery was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility in connection to the late September incident. MPD said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 in the 4500 block of Atlanta Highway.

Court documents indicate two men were in the 2010 Lexus at the time of the shooting. WSFA 12 News previously reported that police responded to a crash where they found two injured people and discovered one had been shot.

The suspect was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s officially charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of second-degree assault. Jones is being held on bonds totaling $60,000.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

