Toddler shot in Fairfield

One person shot in Fairfield
One person shot in Fairfield(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a toddler has been shot in Fairfield.

Authorities say when deputies arrived on the scene at 62nd Street, they found a child who had been shot. Witnesses say the child and her father were traveling in a car near the 5000 block of Avenue F, when shots were fired in the area. A shot struck the car, hitting the child. The father then drove to a safe location and called authorities.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 option 2.

