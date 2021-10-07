Trending much drier with more sunshine now through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Waking up early on this Thursday morning, flooding is a concern for parts of Alabama. There is an ongoing situation happening closer to the Birmingham Metro area where significant shower activity started yesterday afternoon and is just now letting up; rainfall totals of 2-4″ an hour were common in spots, causing travel troubles for many. This was all thanks to a stationary front, and just like it sounds it hasn’t moved much... this boundary will finally start to exit out of our area today, leading to a forecast with a lot less rain and a ton of sun!

Closer to home, we don’t have a lot on radar to track. A few scattered storms can be found in far southern/eastern portions of the state, but many are waking up to generally dry conditions. Even if radar is not super active, we could have areas of reduced visibility that could slow some of you down in time for your commute - plan ahead and give yourself a little extra time to get where you need to go.

While more wet weather is possible today, coverage and intensity won’t be nearly as high as it was earlier this week.

The very slow-moving low pressure system that has plagued us since Sunday will keep at least a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The good news is coverage will be much lower than the past few days.

That pesky low pressure is forecasted to move out and high pressure will move back into the region. We associate high pressure with more fairer weather and that is exactly what is expected: sunny skies will return by the weekend with warm afternoon highs in the middle 80s! Overnight lows will also remain in the middle 60s through the weekend.

The humid factor will remain across the area for the weekend and into next week, so those looking for a more fall feeling forecast will have to wait. Next week will be in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the middle 60s. Rain chances will stay very limited through the weekend and even into early and midweek ahead.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.