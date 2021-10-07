Troy students launch ‘STANDS’ to show support, gratitude for healthcare workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s Interfraternity Council is making a special point to say thank you to healthcare workers with a new initiative.

The IFC calls it the STANDS project, standing for “Showing Appreciation for Nurses Doctors and Support Staff,” and works to thank those who have given so much during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project takes place in several phases. Currently, they are in the “7 Days of Support” phase. Every day this week, students stand in front of Troy Regional Medical Center from 6:30 to 7:15 morning and evening at shift change time. The students thank the outgoing shift and welcome the incoming shift with signs, cheers, snacks and drinks.

Hospital administration says the greatest need healthcare workers and hospital staff have right now is the support from the community.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.