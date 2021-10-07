Advertise
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County

Child dies following flooding in Arab
Child dies following flooding in Arab
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirms two deaths were reported following Wednesday night’s flash flooding in Arab and the surrounding areas.

The first report included the death of a young child. The second death, unrelated to the first, involved an 18-year-old female.

Four-Year-Old Girl

According to Arab Fire Chief Ricky Phillips, officials received the flood call from Haynes Road around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three people were inside the vehicle including a babysitter, a young boy between the ages of 10 to 12, and his baby sister. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, the girl was four years old.

When crews arrived, they were able to get the babysitter and boy out of the car. The car washed away downstream while the young girl was still strapped in the car seat. Crews located the vehicle a few hours later.

Haynes Road remains closed as of 9 a.m Thursday morning.

The babysitter and young boy were not injured.

Over 10 agencies from across north Alabama responded to assist with the search and rescue.

18-Year-Old Female

Marshall County Corner Cody Nugent also confirmed an 18-year-old female was recovered from a vehicle at 7:00 am on Friendship Road.

Nugent said the female died as a result of flash flooding conditions.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

District Commissioner Ronny Shumate posted the following update early Thursday morning.

PSA!! PSA!!! Eddy Scant City Rd is closed from Glendale Rd to Smith Cr. Two large bridges are out. Guard rails are...

Posted by Ronny Shumate on Thursday, October 7, 2021
Roads blocked in areas reported by Commissioner
Roads blocked in areas reported by Commissioner(WAFF)

Residents of the Arab and Marshall County areas should continue to monitor the boil water noticed issued by Arab Water Works.

This is impacting many nearby areas.

