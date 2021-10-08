Air Force report details cause of Montgomery jet crash that killed 2 in February

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Air Force has released the findings of an investigation into a deadly military jet crash that happened near Montgomery Regional Airport on Feb. 19, 2021. Nearly eight months later, there’s new insight into what caused the crash.

The 42-page report, completed by the United States Air Force Aircraft Accident Investigation Board, focuses on the actions of Instructor Pilot Scot Ames Jr., 24, from Pekin, Indiana, and a student pilot from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force whose name was not released.

The trainer jet, a T-38C Falcon, was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. Ames and the student pilot were performing a cross-country training mission with a planned stop at Dannelly Field before continuing on to Tallahassee, Florida.

Scot Ames, shown here with his wife Audra Ames, was the instructor pilot on the T-38C that crashed on Feb. 19, 2021. Both Ames and a Japanese student pilot were killed. (Audra Ames On Facebook)

The report states that as the trainer jet approached the runway, several things happened that contributed to the crash. Among those factors, the jet, with its landing gear down and locked into position, came in at too steep an angle and at too fast a speed for it to make a safe landing.

The student pilot undershot the final turn on his approach to the runway and Ames tried to assist, calmly telling him to “roll out” and to start “slowing down to green speed.” In doing so, the report indicates the student pilot made the highly unusual move during a final turn of shifting the aircraft’s throttles into an “idle” position, where it remained for seven seconds. During that time, the jet’s speed rapidly decreased as it made a shallow turn. The jet angle of descent continued to increase, even as it was less than 200 feet off the ground.

The report goes on to state that Ames, realizing the jet had slowed too much, became more aggressive in his tone saying “Oof...start climbing.” Ames, whom it appears took immediate control, then attempted to push the aircraft’s afterburners to full throttle in an attempt to keep from crashing. His efforts came too late, however.

As the T-38 descended, it struck powerlines and airport runway lights that were between 50 and 70 feet off the ground. The aircraft then crashed into a wooded area about 1,800 feet from the end of Runway 28, killing both pilots on impact.

Student pilot, instructor killed in Air Force jet crash near Montgomery airport

Emergency first responders and military police converged on the scene where they remained for days while they gathered evidence and pieced together the timeline of events that determined the cause of the crash.

The report states that Ames “had a reputation as one of the best and hardest working” instructor pilots at the Flying Training Squadron and that he “was respected by his leadership and fellow instructors and had great rapport with his students.” While the report notes “a few irregularities” with his mission planning and ground operations that were not consistent with his reputation, it noted they did not directly contribute to the crash. Rather, the report states those actions point to the instructor pilot’s “lack of attention to detail the day of the flight and perhaps a lack of appreciation for the high risk associated with the student cross-country mission.” Further, it the report indicates the instructor pilot may have lost some proficiency “in the days he was out of the cockpit” during the winter months.

The report comes to the conclusion that Ames did not have the “situational awareness” to spot the issues upon the aircraft’s descent and that he “failed to take timely and necessary actions as a dangerous situation developed.”

As for the student pilot, the report states he was “task saturated” during the final turn of the flight and became reliant on the instructor pilot’s prompts and coaching before making significant actions. The report found that his “skills appeared to be overwhelmed” as he tried to align the jet with the runway. That, in turn, took his attention away from other critical tasks such as monitoring airspeed, altitude and engines and power settings. Further, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m., meaning the setting sun may have affected his field of view and his ability to see the information on his heads up display and ability to line up with the runway.

Neither pilot attempted to eject from the aircraft before it crashed. The report found no mechanical issues with the airplane or its engines that would have contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.