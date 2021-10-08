Advertise
The ‘Best 10 Days of Fall’ returns Friday to Montgomery

The Alabama National Fair officially opens Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The “10 best days of Fall” are back! The Alabama National Fair officially opens Friday.

Along with the rides, food and games, there is a little something for everyone.

Friday is also WSFA 12 News Day at the fair. We will be live from the fair during all of our shows, bringing you the sights, sounds and what you can expect during your trip.

The gates will open at 4 p.m., with rides opening at 5 p.m. Fair admission is $10 with wristbands for rides for $30. Military and first responders get in free each day with a valid ID.

For information on purchasing tickets and the events schedule, visit the Alabama National Fair’s website.

The Alabama National Fair has been taking place since 1954 by Montgomery’s Kiwanis Club. The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery is the second largest Kiwanis Club in the world, and the Alabama National Fair is the organization’s annual fundraiser.

