Food for Thought 10/7

By Mark Bullock
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Leroy (2752 Boultier St.): 100

Derk’s Filet & Vine (431 Cloverdale Rd.): 99

American Deli (3891 East Blvd.): 99

American Deli (2107 East Blvd.): 98

Pieology Pizzeria (1470 Taylor Rd.): 98

J’s Wing Master (2710 E. South Blvd.): 98

McDonald’s (3450 Day St.): 98

Low Scores

Capitol Farmers Market (2256 E. South Blvd.): 79

Priority item: Self-serve seafood display not protected by sneeze guard

American Deli (3535 Day St.): 76

Priority items: employee did not change gloves between tasks; dishes not properly sanitized

Pace Car Convenience Store (2000 E. South Blvd.): 69

Priority items: meat in warmer at improper temperature; food in cooler at improper temperature; problem with 3-compartment sink

