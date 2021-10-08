Friday Night Football Fever: Week 8
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night games:
- Russell County vs. Lanier [VIDEO RECAP]
- Charles Henderson vs. Rehobeth [VIDEO RECAP]
- Glenwood vs. Hooper [VIDEO RECAP]
- Banks vs. Macon East [VIDEO RECAP]
Friday night games:
- Lee Scott vs. Valiant Cross
- Geneva vs. ACA
- Eufaula vs. Carver
- Dadeville vs. Trinity
- Chilton County vs. Wetumpka
- Central Hayneville vs. Prattville Christian
- Monroe Academy vs. Fort Dale
- Carroll vs. Greenville
- Georgiana vs. Brantley
- Francis Marion vs. Luverne
- Headland vs. Pike Road
- Jeff Davis vs. Dothan
- St. James vs. Dale County
- Lee vs. Opelika
- Park Crossing vs. Valley
- Prattville vs. CPC
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.