I-65 closed in Clanton after chase suspect barricades self in vehicle

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 is closed in both directions near Clanton following a police chase, according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a police chase made its way into the county to a stretch of roadway just south of the Exit 205 off ramp to Clanton. That’s where the suspect is “barricaded in the vehicle,” the sheriff confirmed.

U.S. Highway 31, which runs parallel to the interstate and is often a usable detour in the event of an interstate shutdown, is also closed until further notice, the sheriff confirmed.

Hwy. 31′s closure was prompted “due to potential danger of those crossing the 205 overpass,” the sheriff stated.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area “at all costs” at this time.

No other details about the chase or suspect were immediately available.

