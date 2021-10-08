Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

I-65 closed in Clanton after chase suspect barricades self in vehicle

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 is closed in both directions near Clanton following a police chase, according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a police chase made its way into the county to a stretch of roadway just south of the Exit 205 off ramp to Clanton. That’s where the suspect is “barricaded in the vehicle,” the sheriff confirmed.

U.S. Highway 31, which runs parallel to the interstate and is often a usable detour in the event of an interstate shutdown, is also closed until further notice, the sheriff confirmed.

Hwy. 31′s closure was prompted “due to potential danger of those crossing the 205 overpass,” the sheriff stated.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area “at all costs” at this time.

No other details about the chase or suspect were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bazzell, 36, is now charged with first and second-degree theft of property, as well as...
Suspect identified after stolen Montgomery police vehicle crashes on I-65
Multiple Montgomery police officers are on the scene of a shooting on South Holt Street.
1 dead in shooting on Montgomery’s South Holt Street
Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021 following an indictment...
Former south Alabama police chief arrested
Laquinnton Jones is charged with two counts of assault and one count of firing a gun into an...
Suspect arrested for shooting that led to Atlanta Highway crash
Keith Mushat Jr., has been arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied Montgomery...
Man charged after shots fired into woman’s Montgomery home

Latest News

Sunshine is back and looks to stick around for the next week!
Mainly sunny & dry for the weekend
River Region Trails has set up a new kind of traffic lane called a “pop-up trail” in old...
‘Pop-up trails’ to be set up in Montgomery’s old Cloverdale
Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Nick Risner
Remembering fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
Zy’cal Patterson was arrested for the Oct. 7, 2021, homicide of a man on Montgomery's Holt...
Elmore man charged in Montgomery murder